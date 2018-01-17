Will Donate $100K To Charity If Trump Weighs Himself On "Accurate Scale": Filmmaker James Gunn's comments came in response to Donald Trump's physical test results, which were just revealed. President Trump was listed at 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 108 kgs (239 pounds) in the test report by White House doctor, Navy Rear Admiral Dr Ronny Jackson.

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT Donald Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds Los Angeles, United States: "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has offered to donate $100,000 to charity if US President Donald Trump gets his weight measured on "an accurate scale".



The director's comments came in response to



"Come to think of it, perhaps Trump doesn't weigh as much as one would think because his tiny hands weigh a gram a piece," James Gunn posted on Twitter.



"I will give $100 thousand dollars to Trump's favourite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real," Mr Gunn added.



The filmmaker also posted side-by-side photos of the professional baseball player Albert Pujols and the US president.



"Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds. Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed," Mr Gunn tweeted.



