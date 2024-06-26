WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Pleads Guilty In US Court

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange landed in Saipan for US plea-deal court hearing on Wednesday.

Julian Assange pleaded guilty in a US court in Saipan on Wednesday, AFP reporters said, in a plea bargain expected to leave him a free man after years of legal drama.

The 52-year-old WikiLeaks founder admitted to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information in the court in the Northern Mariana Islands.

