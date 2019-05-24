Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Charged With Violating Espionage Act

The US Justice Department unveiled 17 new charges against Assange accusing him of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning with stealing secret US files

World | | Updated: May 24, 2019 02:24 IST
Washington: 

The Justice Department on Thursday charged WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with violating the US Espionage Act in the publishing of military and diplomatic files in 2010, rejecting his claim that he is a journalist.

The department unveiled 17 new charges against Assange accusing him of aiding and abetting Chelsea Manning with stealing secret US files and also recklessly exposing and endangering confidential sources in the Middle East and China who were named in the files.



