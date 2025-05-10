Why UN Rejected US-Israeli Proposal To Initially Feed Only 60% Of Gaza

An American-Israeli proposal to take over the distribution of food and other supplies in parts of Gaza has been rejected by the United Nations and other aid groups.

Outlining the plan to funnel humanitarian aid into the war-torn region, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation would initially feed 60 per cent of the total population in the war-torn strip, CNN reported.

The idea behind the latest move was to distribute food and other supplies such that Hamas militants don't "get their hands on it,” Mr Huckabee said.

This comes as Hamas has time and again been accused of stealing aid shipments to the region by the Israeli side, despite multiple humanitarian aid groups claiming that civilians continue to have access to the overwhelming majority of food aid, the report added.

The Associated Press reported that the new aid distribution system was planned to take over the ongoing one, managed by the United Nations and other aid agencies.

Under the new plan, distribution sites will be guarded by private military contractors from the United States and run by aid workers.

On the involvement of the Israeli military, Mr Huckabee said they will provide "necessary military security" outside the area of these distribution sites. Initially, they will establish four of these distribution sites.

As per the foundation document, “pre-packaged rations, hygiene kits, and medical supplies” will be provided through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to 1.2 million people (or nearly 60% population) in Gaza.

To a query about the remaining 40% population, Mr Huckabee noted that this will get “scaled up” in the coming time.

Speaking at the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Friday, Mr Huckabee said the US-backed mechanism should take effect soon. This comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the Middle East, Reuters reported.

Hamas responds

In a statement on Friday, Hamas said the latest US-Israeli proposal was part of Jerusalem's plan for "displacement and subjugation through a policy of starvation."

The group urged the international community to prevent "militarisation" of humanitarian aid and take urgent action.

It claimed that this could transform into a "tool for managing starvation" and termed it a "blatant violation" of humanitarian standards.

UN rejects US-Israeli plan

The United Nations, along with other aid groups in the region, rejected the plan.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, in a document, said the US-Israeli mechanism appears "practically unfeasible, incompatible with humanitarian principles and will create serious insecurity risks, all while failing to meet Israel's obligations under international law," according to CNN.

Further, the world body slammed the proposal over the minimal number of distribution sites in Gaza. It mentioned that around 400 of these used to operate in the region before the total blockage by the Israeli side. Under the new plan, Palestinians might have to walk longer distances to carry ration packages to their families.

The UN agencies have urged Israel to lift the 10-week siege on Gaza. The proposal has been rejected by Israel.