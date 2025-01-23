Why Trump's Citizenship Order Won't Affect Usha Vance, Kamala Harris

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20, ending automatic citizenship for children born in America to non-citizen parents. The controversial move has led to concerns about the citizenship status of Second Lady Usha Vance and former Vice President Kamala Harris as well as millions of immigrants living in the US.

Trump's Birthright Citizenship: What Is It?

The order, signed on January 20, directs US agencies to deny citizenship to children born after February 19, 2025, unless at least one parent is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

It is a departure from the long-standing interpretation of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which grants automatic US citizenship to anyone born on US soil, regardless of their parents' citizenship or immigration status. Trump argued that this principle had been exploited by individuals who entered the country on temporary visas or illegally.

The President's order is not retroactive, applying only to children born 30 days after the signing of the order.

Critics view the move as unconstitutional and an attack on the rights enshrined in the 14th Amendment.

"President Trump does not have the authority to take away constitutional rights, and we will fight against his effort to overturn our Constitution and punish innocent babies," said Andrea Joy Campbell, Massachusetts Attorney General.

Does This Affect Kamala Harris?

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the position, has faced unfounded challenges to her citizenship in the past. Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964 to immigrant parents - a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Legal experts consistently affirm that Harris' birthplace grants her American citizenship, irrespective of her parents' immigration status at the time of her birth.

David Bier, an immigration expert, wrote in a lengthy post on X, "Trump's birthright citizenship EO includes a Kamala Harris clause, specifically designed to deny the legitimacy of her US citizenship as the child of someone with a temporary status."

He further said that the new directive "purports to limit the damage by applying it only to future children but if they can get away with this blatantly unconstitutional action, they can strip anyone of their citizenship. The 14th amendment would be dead."

Will Usha Vance's Citizenship Be Affected?

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance, is also a target of speculation. Born in San Diego in 1986 to Indian immigrant parents, her citizenship is not in jeopardy under Trump's order.

The text of the executive order clearly says that it applies only to individuals born 30 days after the order takes effect, which is February 19, 2025. As Usha Vance was born decades earlier, her citizenship is secure.

Publicly available information suggests that Usha's parents immigrated to the US in the 1970s, but their citizenship status at the time of her birth is unclear.

Impact On Other Indian-Americans

Indian Americans, one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations in the US, are likely to be significantly affected by this policy shift. The community, which numbers over 5.4 million, includes approximately two-thirds who are immigrants and 34 per cent who are US-born.

Trump's executive order particularly affects children born to Indian nationals on temporary visas, such as H-1B workers or green card applicants. These children will no longer automatically receive US citizenship.

Immigration experts warn that this policy could deter Indian professionals, students, and families from pursuing opportunities in the US, pushing them towards countries with more immigration-friendly policies like Canada or Australia.