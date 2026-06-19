Why Trump Thinks He's More Powerful Than Napoleon. This Post Is Key

Donald Trump has often described his presidency in historic terms, but a new book reveals just how far those comparisons go.

According to Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, written by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Trump once discussed a document that compared his power as US President with some of history's most dominant and powerful leaders, including Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Mao Zedong, Joseph Stalin, and Alexander the Great.

During conversations with the authors, Trump referred to a document while explaining the reach of the modern American presidency, reported CNN. The document argued that even leaders who controlled massive empires did not have the same global influence available to a US president today.

Trump said the document came from a “historian,” but Haberman and Swan later found that its author was Dave King, a longtime caddy and confidant of golfer Gary Player.

When the authors asked about how some of those figures maintained authority, including through fear, Trump reportedly acknowledged the role fear played in history before separating himself from those methods.

The claims have gained fresh attention after Trump recently reshared a similar message from Dave King on Truth Social, which described him as the “most powerful person that has ever walked this planet.”



The document, attached to the post, compared Trump with powerful historical figures, arguing that their influence was limited by the tools and technology of their time.

Throughout his political career, Trump has portrayed himself as a leader who challenges traditional political norms. His supporters credit the 80-year-old with reshaping US politics and strengthening the country's global position.

The Truth Social post also came shortly after Trump signed a long-awaited but widely criticised deal aimed at ending the United States' war with Iran on Wednesday. The deal has triggered mixed reactions. Some are calling the deal a major diplomatic breakthrough, while others aren't convinced.

Regime Change portrays Trump's second presidency as a period where he is more focused on cementing his legacy and testing the boundaries of executive authority. The authors describe him as a leader who returned to office with a stronger sense of control and a desire to shape how history remembers him.

For his supporters, this confidence is what makes Trump different. For critics, the repeated comparisons with historic rulers raise concerns about his views on power.

Either way, the conversation shows that Trump's perception of his place in history remains one of the defining features of his political career.