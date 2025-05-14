Why This McDonald's Outlet Banned All Customers Under 21

A McDonald's branch in Virginia has instituted a radical policy prohibiting all customers under the age of 21 due to a rise in student violence.

The Franconia outlet's door is marked with a notice, which reads, "This McDonald's location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years old due to repeated incidents of student violence."

The Golden Arches franchise decided to impose an age restriction to protect its employees and other patrons from the vicious youngsters at the neighbouring Thomas Edison High School, The NY Post reported.

If a customer is older than 21, they must ring the doorbell and be escorted inside by a staff member. Employees have been stationed at the entry to help patrons and enforce the ban.

The policy came into effect around a week after footage of the rowdy teenagers fighting inside the restaurant surfaced.

The footage obtained by NBC shows several teenagers involved in a fistfight, while others danced on the tables, disturbing customers eating their food.

Customers and staff have criticised the teenagers for their impolite behaviour. Robert Hancasky, a patron, told 7News that the issue had been "manifesting probably over 10 years."

Mr Hancasky claimed that high school students "frequently litter the restrooms, start fights in the dining area, and generally make everyone's time there unpleasant."

Another customer, Stacey, claimed the students lacked discipline and respect.

"These children are crazy. And it appears that their parents are allowing them to act the way they are," Stacey added.

Irate patrons supported the owner's age restriction policy, claiming the rowdy young student customers were driving away business.

There is no set timeframe for when the prohibition will be lifted, and it is only in effect Monday to Friday.