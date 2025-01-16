Why The PM Of Albania Got Down On One Knee For Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama made a thoughtful gesture to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her 48th birthday, presenting her with a beautiful scarf, while going down on one knee and serenading her with a happy birthday song, "tanti auguri," as they attended the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

What made the gift even more special was that the lightweight scarf was designed by an Italian designer who had relocated to Albania, showcasing the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

🇦🇱🇮🇹 Albanian PM Edi Rama knelt before Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during their visit to Abu Dhabi, presenting her with a scarf as a birthday gift and referring to her as "Your Majesty".



He also tried to place the scarf over her head like a hijab. pic.twitter.com/QSqEuuBexM — kos_data (@kos_data) January 15, 2025

Despite their differing political beliefs, with Meloni leading the right-wing Brothers of Italy and Rama heading Albania's Socialist Party, the two leaders have maintained a good working relationship. This was evident when Meloni struck a deal with Rama last year to divert some of the migrants Italy picks up at sea to detention centers in Albania. Although the centers are currently dormant due to legal challenges, the agreement demonstrates the willingness of both leaders to collaborate on key issues.

The World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi served as a significant backdrop for the meeting between Rama and Meloni, as it highlighted the growing importance of renewable energy in the region. In a major breakthrough, Italy, Albania, and the United Arab Emirates signed a landmark deal worth at least 1 billion euros ($1 billion) to build a subsea interconnection for renewable energy across the Adriatic. This ambitious project is expected to play a crucial role in promoting sustainable energy solutions and reducing carbon emissions in the region.

As the two leaders continue to work together on key issues, their collaboration is likely to have a positive impact on the region, promoting greater cooperation and understanding between nations.