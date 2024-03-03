Why Pak Flight Attendants Are 'Vanishing' After Landing In Canada

A PIA spokesperson said measures to stop such incidents have failed (Representational)

Just a few days after a cabin crew member of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) went missing in Canada, another Pakistani flight attendant slipped away after his flight landed in Toronto on Friday.

On Thursday, PIA flight steward Jibran Baloch performed his duties on PIA's flight PK-782 but failed to turn up for duty on the return flight.

Only after a sweep of his hotel room by the PIA staff, it was revealed that Mr Jibran had slipped away.

This is the second incident in a week of a Pakistani cabin crew member disappearing in a Canadian city, after Maryam Raza, an air hostess, went missing in Toronto on Monday.

On Tuesday, the PIA crew member didn't return for her duty on the return flight to Karachi.

When authorities started to look for her in her hotel, they found her PIA uniform in her room with a note that read - "Thank You, PIA".

Why Pakistani Flight Attendants Are Disappearing In Canada

The disappearances are being linked to citizenship.

After Ms Raza, officials attributed this trend to the accommodating nature of Canadian law, which allows for asylum applications after entry into the country.

The official site of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the UN refugee agency, said, “You can ask for asylum when you arrive in Canada at the airport.”

The official site added, “If you are fleeing your country because you fear persecution or risk to your life, you can apply for asylum in Canada. If you are granted asylum, you will receive refugee status and the right to stay. To apply for asylum, you must be physically present in Canada or be seeking entry into the country at a point of entry (airport, land border, or seaport).”

Meanwhile, after Mr Jibran disappeared, a PIA spokesperson said that measures to stop such incidents have turned out "abortive".

In an attempt to stop such incidents, the officials have already tried asking the flight staff to submit their passports to the officials, however, it failed to yield any results.

According to the airline's spokesperson, Ms Raza's was the second such case this year. Mr Baloch's case takes to three the tally of PIA flight attendants "vanishing" after landing in Canada.

Last year, the number of PIA stewards and air hostesses who sneaked away upon arrival in Canada was four, according to the PIA.

In 2022, four members of the PIA crew members had slipped away in the country.