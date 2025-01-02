Why New Orleans Residents Are Trading Guns for PlayStations

A day before the deadly pickup truck attack, residents of New Orleans participated in a city-supported gun buyback initiative meant to improve public safety amid Louisiana's loosened gun ownership laws. The event, organized by a local nonprofit, saw dozens of individuals exchanging guns for gaming devices, with no questions asked as long the firearms were functional.

Over the course of two hours on Tuesday, city police officers received and dismantled 32 revolvers, shotguns and semi-automatics, all traded in exchange for gaming consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Among the participants was Leticia Clanton, 50, who chose to swap her weapon for a PlayStation 5 worth about $500. While Ms Clanton had a permit to carry a concealed handgun she had owned for the past decade, she also has eight young grandchildren running around her home.

"With all the grandkids and all the violence that they got going on, it's time to get it up off the street," Clanton said.

As for the PlayStation? "It's going to be for all of them to share when they come to the house," she said.

'Games For Guns'

Over the last six months, the city has reportedly collected 94 guns through three such buyback programmes. A local nonprofit called Unchained Realities is organizing these exchanges as part of its Nola Grown gaming program that engages young people in the city with gaming.

According to the AP report, the nonprofit has set up two centres for youth to build skills and open up pathways to the gaming world -- whether as a competitive player or through game development, graphic design and coding. A third centre is reportedly in the works.

"If my inbox is filled up with people who say they want to do this, I just felt a necessity to go out and try to raise some more money," said JD Carrere, co-director of the gaming program.

Louisiana Gun Ownership Laws

The Buybacks came in response to Louisiana's more relaxed gun ownership restrictions and harsher sentencing for violent crimes.

New Orleans has historically had one of America's highest homicide rates. However, murders and non-fatal shootings have decreased significantly in the past two years, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Over the years, Louisiana has toughened its laws for violent crimes. Shortly after taking office in 2024, Republican Governor Jeff Landry pushed a tough-on-crime agenda and brought laws to curb crime in the Grand Old Party (GOP) dominated state.

Among the laws passed is one mandating 17-year-olds be charged as adults. Another law requires anyone convicted of a crime to serve 85 per cent of their sentence before they can be released.

But it also eased the gun ownership restrictions. As per a law which went into effect in August, most people 18 years or older can carry a concealed weapon without a government permit.

Truck Attack In New Orleans

At least fifteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured after US Army veteran Jabbar swerved around makeshift barriers and barreled into revellers in New Orleans' crowded French Quarter on New Year's Day. Police officials said 42-year-old Jabbar may have had the help of others to carry out the attack, as three improvised pipe bombs were found nearby in the tourist-drawing French Quarter, including one in Jabbar's truck.

The attack took place around 3:15 am near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, a historic tourist destination known for its music and bars where crowds were celebrating the New Year. The suspect drove a white Ford F-150 electric pickup into a group of pedestrians, then exited and was killed in a shootout with police -- two of whom were wounded.