Is Titanium Dioxide Safe? Skittles Pulls Ingredient After Health Warnings

Skittles, the colourful candy known for its "taste the rainbow" slogan, will no longer include titanium dioxide in its US product lineup. Mars Wrigley, the parent company of Skittles, said the ingredient was phased out by the end of 2024.

Though it was never banned by US regulators, the additive has long been under scrutiny for potential health risks.

What Is Titanium Dioxide?

Titanium dioxide has long been used by candy manufacturers for its ability to enhance colours and give sweets a smooth, shiny, and appealing finish.

In candies, titanium dioxide acts as a whitening and brightening agent. It is also used in chewing gums, mints, powdered donuts, cake decorations and even toothpaste. Its job is purely aesthetic. It makes colours pop and gives products a consistent, clean appearance.

Health Concerns Associated With Titanium Dioxide

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) conducted a comprehensive review in 2021 and concluded that titanium dioxide could no longer be considered safe as a food additive.

The conclusion was based on evidence suggesting titanium dioxide particles, especially in nanoparticle form, could accumulate in the body and potentially cause DNA damage, a process known as genotoxicity. Such damage may lead to chromosomal alterations and increase the risk of cancer.

Based on this, EFSA declared titanium dioxide unsafe for use in food. Animal studies also linked it to immune system damage, inflammation, and possible effects on the brain.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies titanium dioxide as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" based on inhalation studies in animals.

As a result, the European Union banned titanium dioxide in food in 2022.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to permit titanium dioxide in foods, provided it doesn't exceed 1 per cent of the product's weight.

Organisations like the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) have petitioned the FDA to ban the component in foods, citing health risks.

How To Avoid Titanium Dioxide In Food