Why Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Snubbed X For Rivals Bluesky, Threads

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the 20-year-old estranged daughter of Elon Musk, has made it clear that she wants nothing to do with her father- or his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). Instead, she has found a digital home on rival platforms like Meta's Threads and Bluesky.

Why Vivian Wilson Is Not On Elon Musk-Owned X

Vivian Wilson has been highly active on Meta's Threads and Bluesky, a decentralised social media platform that many see as an alternative to Elon Musk's X. Musk acquired Twitter (now X) in 2022 - the same year Wilson legally changed her name, writing in a petition that she no longer wished to be "related to [her] biological father in any way, shape, or form."

In a recent Teen Vogue interview, she also confirmed that she is financially independent from him and has no desire to be associated with him.

Bluesky, originally launched as a side project by Twitter's co-founder Jack Dorsey in 2019, gained traction after Musk's takeover. Many users, frustrated by his approach to content moderation, flocked to the platform. Now with over 28 million users, Bluesky has become a refuge for those seeking a less politically charged social media space.

Vivian Wilson's Relationship With father Elon Musk

Wilson has distanced herself from Musk for years, particularly after coming out as transgender in 2020. Musk has continued to speak about her publicly. In a 2024 interview with manosphere influencer Jordan Peterson, Musk repeatedly deadnamed Wilson and claimed she had been "killed by the woke mind virus." His remarks echoed how she was portrayed in Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk - as an angry, rebellious child with radical political views.

Vivian Wilson responded on Meta's Threads, calling Musk's portrayal of her "entirely fake" and accusing him of being "desperate for attention and validation."

Vivian Wilson, The 'Queen of Threads'

Vivian Wilson calls herself the "Queen of Threads" and frequently posts on Threads, Bluesky, TikTok and Instagram. She even "ratioed" Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Threads, an achievement she described as making her feel like "the f**king queen." "I am the Queen of Threads; that's my branding," she told Teen Vogue. "I have a Bluesky, but 'Queen of Bluesky' doesn't have the same ring to it."

Her Take on Social Media and Politics

While Vivian Wilson acknowledges social media's power in raising awareness, she is also wary of its dangers - particularly the rise of online radicalisation through spaces like 4chan. She pointed to the role social media played in bringing attention to the ongoing war in Gaza, saying, "A lot of people initially found out about that issue from social media." She also asked to verify social media information rather than blindly trusting online sources.

Though she doesn't see herself as a political activist, Wilson feels a strong obligation to speak out on trans rights, particularly in defence of minors receiving gender-affirming care.

Her Thoughts on Right-Wing Social Media Users

Vivian Wilson calls right-wing social media influencers "bad at posting" and lacking charisma. She argues that humour is essential for engaging audiences and that many conservative figures fail to be entertaining. Despite this, she acknowledges that right-wing users dominate social media platforms like X and Meta, though she finds it puzzling given what she sees as their lack of posting talent.

Asked about her own social media skills, Vivian Wilson said, "I don't know if I'm good at social media," she told Teen Vogue. "I make posts. Sometimes people like them, and sometimes they don't. My target audience is me."

She admitted to overcoming anxiety about posting to a large audience but has since adopted a carefree attitude. "If I laugh, then I'll think, 'Oh, maybe some other people will laugh' - and if they don't, I don't give a f**k," she said.