Why Elon Musk Deleted Kanye West's Account On X After He Thanked Him

Kanye West's recent behavior on social media has raised concerns among his fans and the general public. The 47-year-old rapper's antics began on the Grammys red carpet, where he requested that his wife, Bianca Censori, remove her black coat to reveal her see-through dress to photographers.

This unusual request sparked widespread attention, with many discussing Bianca's daring outfit. West boasted that his wife's Google search numbers surpassed those related to the Grammy Awards, indicating the significant impact of her presence.

However, West's online activities took a turn for the worse, with many questioning his mental health. In a recent podcast interview, West claimed that he doesn't suffer from bipolarity, but rather autism. However, people view this with skepticism.

West's X account became a platform for his unfiltered thoughts, leading to widespread criticism. He posted a series of controversial statements, including anti-Semitic, misogynistic, and racist remarks.

The rapper declared himself a Nazi, insulted Jews, asked for Sean P Diddy to be released from prison, he even put up clothes that promoted Nazis up for sale on his official site. He also critisised overweight women and posted porn on X account.

Celebrities like David Schwimmer and Piers Morgan called for West's account to be suspended.

"Elon stopped following me, so I don't know how much longer I'll be on Twitter / X. If I'm deleted, go to", he posted on his X account, putting the link to his official merchandise page.

He also wrote, "I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night."

Following a rant about Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl, West's account was deleted. Before deactivating his account, West expressed gratitude to Elon Musk for allowing him to "vent" on the platform.

Kanye West might be the first person I will ever support being banned from X.



Not because I don't believe in free speech, but because he's posting literal porn on the timeline.



I'm having dinner in a sushi restaurant and opened my X while my friend was ordering and the waitress… — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) February 9, 2025

Musk later confirmed that West's account had been classified as "NSFW" (not safe for work) and the public "won't be seeing" account due to his posts.

