Why Trump Won't Scrap White House Starlink Despite Break-up With Musk

US President Donald Trump seems to be extending an olive branch to his billionaire backer, Elon Musk, following their public spat last week. On Monday, Trump told reporters that he doesn't plan to suspend Musk's Starlink internet service at the White House and wishes "very well" for the business tycoon.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, America's commander-in-chief suggested he may remove the Tesla car he purchased from White House grounds, as he indicated that the onus was on the Tesla CEO to reach out to him after an explosive week that saw the pair trade insults and threats in a dispute that began over the president's signature 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' bill.

He said he has not yet considered speaking with Musk but believes the tech billionaire likely wants to talk to him.

"I would think that if I were him, I'd want to speak to me. But, and maybe he has already called, you'd have to ask him, ask him whether or not he's already called. But I'd have no problem with - well, I don't want to say that, but, you know, but I would imagine he'd want to talk to me," Trump said.

When asked about his current relationship with Musk, the President said, "I wish Musk well...You understand, we had a good relationship"

Brushing off concerns over the future of Musk's government-linked ventures, Trump said, "I would not drop Starlink. It's a good service."

The President noted that he had not seen a confrontation between Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent getting physical, and hoped the Tesla CEO had not been using recreational drugs during his time working for the government. A New York Times report claimed that Musk, the onetime head of the Department of Government Efficiency effort, had been using ketamine while in office.

"I really don't know - I don't think so, I hope not," Trump said.

Trump's relatively restrained remarks came after Musk deleted a series of social media posts over the weekend, including multiple suggestions that the Republican leader was mentioned in unreleased files related to disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Tesla stock plummeted during the dispute, and Trump threatened to cut government contracts to Musk's companies.