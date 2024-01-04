Saga Of Jeffrey Epstein, US Financier Who Led A Sex Trafficking Racket

He died by suicide in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

Jeffrey Epstein, an American financier and notorious sex offender, is in spotlight after a US judge Wednesday began to unseal the identities of people linked in court documents to sex trafficking case. He died by suicide in August 2019 as he awaited trial for sex crimes.

Here are the 5 facts about Jeffrey Epstein:

Jeffrey Epstein faced accusations of sexually assaulting young girls. But his death by suicide in US prison in 2019 halted the legal proceedings against him.

Dozens of women have accused Epstein of forcing them to provide sexual services to him and his guests at his private Caribbean island and homes he owned in New York, Florida and New Mexico.

Epstein socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities before pleading guilty soliciting to prostitution in 2008.

He died by suicide by hanging himself in a lower Manhattan jail cell at the age of 66 while awaiting trial for sex crimes.

According to a report, Jeffrey Epstein left behind a $634 million fortune. Much of that money was paid to the victims through a compensation fund following his death.