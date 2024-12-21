"Who Was Driving?" JD Vance, Musk Slam 'Misleading' Headlines On Germany Attack Involving Saudi Man

Major media outlets, including the Associated Press, are facing criticism for their coverage of the car attack at a German Christmas market. The headline carried by the news agency Associated Press, “A car has driven into a group of people at a Christmas market in Germany," has been accused of downplaying the driver's role, suggesting the incident was an autonomous act by the vehicle.

The backlash intensified after video evidence emerged, clearly showing the driver being apprehended at the scene.

US Vice President-elect JD Vance was among those who added his voice to the debate, questioning the language used in the reporting. “Who was driving the car,” asked JD Vance.

A community note on X (formerly Twitter) also flagged the AP headline for its misleading nature, clarifying, “‘A car has driven' implies the car drove itself, which is factually incorrect. A man from Saudi Arabia intentionally drove the car into the Christmas market as a terror attack.”

The AP's headline, along with those from other outlets, triggered a wave of criticism online. A user posted, “So everyone is clear, this is what ‘a car has driven into a group of people' looks like. Nothing close to the passive headline that the AP wrote. Just another example of why you don't hate the LM (Legacy Media) enough…!!”

So everyone is clear, this is what “a car has driven into a group of people” looks like. Nothing close to the passive headline that the AP wrote.

Others questioned whether the media's phrasing was an attempt to avoid highlighting the driver's background, with one poll asking, “Is the Associated Press deliberately avoiding mentioning the driver to downplay the growing global hostility toward Christians?”

A person added, “Based on the AP's reporting we are to believe the helpless Saudi man in the driver's seat was a victim of the car kidnapping him.”

“Was it driverless? How did the car drive into a market intentionally all on its own? “Saudi Arabian terrorist drives car into market killing many”. Fixed it for you,” read a comment.

Elon Musk chimes in

Elon Musk also took aim at legacy media, including the AP. He wrote on X, “You don't hate the lying legacy media enough.”

The Guardian was under fire too

The Guardian also faced similar backlash for its headline that described the vehicle as a "dark BMW" without mentioning the driver.

Sharing a screenshot of the headline in The Guardian, a person said, “Hey The Guardian, I'm pretty sure a ‘dark BMW' didn't decide to drive into a crowd enjoying their Christmas market. You know as well as we do that a man who was arrested at the scene was responsible for this atrocity so give the insulting narrative a rest.”

The attack in Magdeburg claimed two lives and injured 68 others when a 50-year-old Saudi doctor drove a BMW into a crowded Christmas market. He was arrested at gunpoint following what authorities described as a terror attack.