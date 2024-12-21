Advertisement

Who Is The Saudi Doctor Who Rammed BMW Into Germany's Christmas Market?

The suspect drove the vehicle at least 400 metres across the Christmas market, according to officials.

Suspect is from Saudi Arabia and is 50-years-old.
New Delhi:

A man has been arrested by the German police after a deadly car ramming attack killed two and injured over sixty at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Video footage of the incident showed a speeding vehicle ramming through a crowd of revellers.

Here Are 5 Points On German Market Attack Accused:

  1. The suspect, 50, is from Saudi Arabia. He had been residing in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, according to officials.
  2. The Saudi man was arrested from the city of Magdeburg in west of Berlin following the incident, according to reports.
  3. The suspect was working as a doctor and had been in Germany since 2006, said regional premier Reiner Haseloff.
  4. The suspect has been identified as Taleb A, a doctor specialising in psychiatry, according to reports.

  5. German police officials stated the man acted as a lone attacker and believe there in no ongoing threat to public safety after his arrest.  


