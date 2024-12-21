Who Is The Saudi Doctor Who Rammed BMW Into Germany's Christmas Market?

A man has been arrested by the German police after a deadly car ramming attack killed two and injured over sixty at a Christmas market in Magdeburg. Video footage of the incident showed a speeding vehicle ramming through a crowd of revellers.

Here Are 5 Points On German Market Attack Accused: The suspect, 50, is from Saudi Arabia. He had been residing in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, according to officials. The Saudi man was arrested from the city of Magdeburg in west of Berlin following the incident, according to reports. The suspect was working as a doctor and had been in Germany since 2006, said regional premier Reiner Haseloff. The suspect has been identified as Taleb A, a doctor specialising in psychiatry, according to reports. German police officials stated the man acted as a lone attacker and believe there in no ongoing threat to public safety after his arrest.

