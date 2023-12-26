Who Is Saveera Parkash, A Hindu Woman Who Filed Nomination For Pakistan Elections

Saveera Parkash follows a family legacy of community service inspired by her father.

In a first for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district, a Hindu woman has filed her nomination papers for the upcoming February 8, 2024, general elections in Pakistan. Dr Saveera Parkash is running for the PK-25 seat, and her candidacy marks a significant step towards more diverse representation in the 16th National Assembly.

The recent amendments by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) make it mandatory to have a five per cent inclusion of women candidates on general seats.



Who is Saveera Parkash?



Saveera Parkash is the first woman from Buner to submit nomination papers for the upcoming general elections on a general seat, according to Pakistan daily Dawn.

She completed her MBBS in 2022 from Abbottabad International Medical College, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She is the general secretary of the PPP (Pakistan People's Party) women's wing in Buner. If endorsed, she could be the first woman from Buner to contest elections on a general seat.



Dr Parkash follows a family legacy of community service inspired by her father, Oam Parkash, a retired doctor and PPP member for 35 years.



Dr Parkash is committed to advocating for women's rights and ensuring a safe environment. She aims to address the historical neglect of women in the development sector for the betterment of her community and seeks to contribute to positive change and become a voice for community welfare and women's rights in Buner by entering politics.

Imran Noshad Khan, a social media influencer from Buner, expressed his full support for the candidate. He commended her for challenging stereotypes. Emphasising the significance of this moment, he noted that it took 55 years since Buner merged with Pakistan for a woman to step forward and participate in elections.