Who Is Miles Routledge, The Controversial British YouTuber

In 2021, Routledge, known as "Lord Miles", gained notoriety as a "dangerous tourist".

British YouTuber Miles Routledge is in the eye of a storm following his racist comments about India and a joke that he would launch nuclear bombs on the country, should he become the UK Prime Minister. Routledge, who gained attention after being stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban's takeover, made the controversial remarks in a recent video.

In the video, Routledge stated that when he becomes Prime Minister of England, he will use nuclear weapons as a warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests. He then added a comment saying, “Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it.” The comment was later deleted, following backlash.



Who is Miles Routledge?