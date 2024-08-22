Who Is Miles Routledge, The Controversial British YouTuber

In 2021, Routledge, known as "Lord Miles", gained notoriety as a "dangerous tourist".
British YouTuber Miles Routledge is in the eye of a storm following his racist comments about India and a joke that he would launch nuclear bombs on the country, should he become the UK Prime Minister. Routledge, who gained attention after being stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban's takeover, made the controversial remarks in a recent video.
In the video, Routledge stated that when he becomes Prime Minister of England, he will use nuclear weapons as a warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests. He then added a comment saying, “Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it.” The comment was later deleted, following backlash.
Who is Miles Routledge?
- Miles Routledge was raised as an only child in Falcon Lodge, Birmingham. His father was a sperm donor, and he was conceived through in vitro fertilisation.
- He attended Hollyfield School and completed his sixth form at Plantsbrook School in 2018. While in school, he worked part-time as a hairdresser and later pursued higher education at Loughborough University, studying physics and then banking and finance. However, he left the university due to controversies, including concerns over his book on Afghanistan.
- In 2021, Routledge, known as “Lord Miles”, gained notoriety as a “dangerous tourist” during the Fall of Kabul. He planned a trip to Afghanistan to witness life under the Taliban's offensive, arriving in Kabul on August 13, just days before the city fell on August 15. Despite warnings from the British government, he travelled to the country, documenting his experience on platforms like 4chan, Facebook and Twitch. When the Taliban took over, he found himself stranded, seeking refuge in a safe house and eventually being evacuated by the British Army on August 17 in the guise of a woman in a burkha.
- Following his escape from Afghanistan, Routledge returned to the now Taliban-ruled country in April 2022, preparing by putting his belongings in storage and making backup plans. He travelled through various countries to avoid detention and gave interviews while in Afghanistan. He also signed a book deal with Antelope Hill, publishing his account of the Fall of Afghanistan in December 2022. Routledge continued to travel to dangerous locations, including Kazakhstan, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ukraine and Brazil, facing various challenges, such as false imprisonment and illegal border crossings.
- In February 2023, Routledge embarked on a third trip to Afghanistan, where he was apprehended by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence on March 2, along with other British citizens. He was detained for several months until his release in October 2023. During his imprisonment, he claimed to have been treated well, staying in a luxurious guest house, and described his detention as a “holiday”, where he enjoyed privileges like buying an Xbox and eating pizza.