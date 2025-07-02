British YouTuber Travels To Pakistan To Recover Stolen AirPods After Losing Them In Dubai

British YouTuber Lord Miles, whose real name is Miles Routledge, has embarked on a remarkable journey to recover his stolen AirPods Pro. The 24-year-old lost the device in a Dubai hotel room over a year ago, but thanks to Apple's "Find My" feature, he was able to track it down to Jhelum, Pakistan. Determined to reclaim his property, Lord Miles travelled to Pakistan to retrieve his AirPods after involving local law enforcement in the recovery process.

"An announcement from the Pakistan Jhelum Police Chief, the Inspector General and Lord Miles regarding the STOLEN AirPods. I have MY AirPods back after 1 year! TLDR; it was unknowingly sold to a Pakistani man by an Indian national who's now been arrested on procuring and trafficking stolen goods," he wrote in a series of posts on X.

It all began when Lord Miles shared his frustrating experience on social media, revealing that his AirPods were stolen in Dubai while he was waiting for a visa. Housekeeping staff visited his room, and afterwards, his AirPods went missing. Using the "Find My" app, he tracked the device to Pakistan, pinpointing its location near the "2nd Wife Restaurant" in Jhelum.

With the help of local police, Lord Miles planned to "storm the area" and retrieve his AirPods, documenting the entire process for his YouTube audience. His determination to reclaim his property sparked widespread interest, with many following the developments on social media.

The Jhelum police sprang into action after his tweet about his stolen AirPods went viral. They formed a team to investigate, focusing on households with residents who had recently returned from Dubai. The search paid off when they found a local man in possession of the AirPods. Although the man claimed he had bought them from an Indian national in Dubai, unaware they were stolen, the police were able to recover the device. Lord Miles was informed, and he decided to travel to Pakistan to retrieve his AirPods, documenting the experience for his YouTube audience.

Mr Routledge thanked the local police for their efforts. He was also treated to lunch at the Second Wife restaurant, where he was surrounded by 20 cameramen and journalists from various Pakistani news channels. "There were 20 cameramen and journalists from every Pakistani news channel, turns out this is a national news story, and half of Pakistan knows of it! I ask a random Pakistani on the street, and they know about my stolen AirPods! I've been recognised several times by strangers," he wrote in another tweet.