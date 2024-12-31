Advertisement

Who Is Maysaa Sabrine, First Woman To Head Central Bank Of Syria

The Central Bank of Syria has taken several steps to liberalise the economy which was controlled by the state since the rebel takeover.

Read Time:1 min
Share
Link Copied
Who Is Maysaa Sabrine, First Woman To Head Central Bank Of Syria
Maysaa Sabrine is a longtime official of the Syrian Central Bank.

Maysaa Sabrine has been appointed as the governor of the Syrian Central Bank. She is the first woman to hold the position in its more than 70-year history. She replaced Mohammed Issam Hazime, who served in the governor's position since 2021.

Who Is Maysaa Sabrine?

  1. Maysaa Sabrine is a longtime official of the central bank and holds more than 15 years of experience in the field. Throughout her career, she has been majorly focused on oversight of Syria's banking sector.

  2. Ms Sabrine had been serving as the bank's deputy governor as well as the chief of the Office Control Division.

  3. She holds a master's degree in accounting from Damascus University and is a certified public accountant.

  4. Since December 2018, Maysaa Sabrine has been a member of the board of directors at the Damascus Securities Exchange, while representing the central bank of Syria.

  5. In the new administration, headed by de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, Ms Sabrine has emerged as the second woman to have been appointed to a top position. Earlier, the interim government had announced Aisha al-Dibs as the head of the Women's Affairs Office.


Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Maysaa Sabrine, Who Is Maysaa Sabrine, Syria Central Bank
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com