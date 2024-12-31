Who Is Maysaa Sabrine, First Woman To Head Central Bank Of Syria

Maysaa Sabrine has been appointed as the governor of the Syrian Central Bank. She is the first woman to hold the position in its more than 70-year history. She replaced Mohammed Issam Hazime, who served in the governor's position since 2021.

Who Is Maysaa Sabrine? Maysaa Sabrine is a longtime official of the central bank and holds more than 15 years of experience in the field. Throughout her career, she has been majorly focused on oversight of Syria's banking sector. Ms Sabrine had been serving as the bank's deputy governor as well as the chief of the Office Control Division. She holds a master's degree in accounting from Damascus University and is a certified public accountant. Since December 2018, Maysaa Sabrine has been a member of the board of directors at the Damascus Securities Exchange, while representing the central bank of Syria. In the new administration, headed by de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, Ms Sabrine has emerged as the second woman to have been appointed to a top position. Earlier, the interim government had announced Aisha al-Dibs as the head of the Women's Affairs Office.

