Who Is Manjot Singh, Indian Detained By US Immigration After 6 Arrests

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained an Indian national on charges of illegal entry into the United States and repeated criminal activity. Manjot Singh has been arrested at least six times by local law enforcement agencies, the ICE said.

The agency cited crimes, including robbery, criminal impersonation, and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol. ICE criticised what it called "liberal sanctuary policies" for allowing Singh to remain in the country despite his criminal record.

"Because of liberal sanctuary policies, Manjot Singh of India was arrested at least SIX different times by local authorities for crimes including robbery, criminal impersonation, DUI, and more," ICE posted on social media. "Now that he's in our custody, Manjot should expect to be deported."

A video released by the agency shows Singh being held by an officer, appearing visibly confused as he looked toward the camera and said, "Why are you making my video, man?"

Manjot Singh is currently in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

Who Is Manjot Singh?

He entered the country illegally, but the exact details remain unclear.

As per the ICE, he entered the country illegally, but the exact details remain unclear.

He was recently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a coordinated operation involving three federal agencies - Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Seattle, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Seattle, and the US Border Patrol's Blaine Sector.

Trump's Immigration Crackdown

The Trump administration has enhanced immigration enforcement since returning to office in 2025, with Indian nationals among the most affected. Between January and May, over 10,000 Indians were apprehended for illegal entry into the US. More than 1,000 Indians have been deported since January, and authorities are verifying the identities of another 295 Indian nationals in ICE custody pending removal.

Surveillance has also expanded. Nearly all participants in ICE's Alternatives to Detention programme must now wear GPS ankle monitors.

Detention capacity is growing. A 5,000-bed facility is under construction in El Paso, Texas, while leaked videos from an ICE facility in Manhattan show overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, detainees sleeping on floors for days without medical care.