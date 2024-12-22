Meet Lauren Sanchez, The Woman Set To Marry Jeff Bezos In Lavish Wedding

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is set to marry his fiancée Lauren Sanchez next Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. The couple, who have been together since 2019, will host a lavish $600-million wedding with a winter wonderland theme, as reported by The New York Post. Before the big day, they will celebrate at Matsuhisa, a luxury sushi restaurant in Aspen, which they have rented out for Thursday and Friday. The couple got engaged in May 2023 and are now preparing for what is expected to be one of the most extravagant weddings of the year.

Here are some facts about Lauren Sanchez:

Lauren Sanchez was born on December 19, 1969, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to a second-generation Mexican-American family.

She began her career as a broadcast journalist, working as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She worked for Fox Sports Net, where she earned an Emmy nomination as anchor for Going Deep and later became an entertainment reporter for Best Damn Sports Show Period. In 1999, she returned to KCOP-TV to anchor UPN News 13, and her team won an Emmy Award.

She gained significant recognition for her role as the co-host of Good Day LA, a morning show she worked on from 2011 to 2017. Ms Sanchez also made appearances in several films, including The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2.

In 2016, Lauren Sanchez launched her own company, Black Ops Aviation, which made history as the first female-owned aerial film and production company of its kind. Her passion for aviation was inspired by her childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant, a dream she was initially denied due to her weight. She later earned her helicopter pilot's license. As a skilled helicopter pilot, Ms Sanchez consulted on major film projects, including the 2017 Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk.

Lauren Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two children, Ella and Evan. She also has a 23-year-old son, Nikko, from her relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

Ms Sanchez began dating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2018, and the couple went public with their relationship in July 2019, shortly after Mr Bezos finalised his divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott.

She serves as the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, an organisation founded by her partner Jeff Bezos, which focuses on combating climate change and preserving the environment.

In September 2024, she authored a bilingual children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.