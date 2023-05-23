Who Is Lauren Sanchez? 5 Points On Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos' Fiance

Born in 1969 in US' Albuquerque, 53-year-old Lauren Sanchez is a former broadcast journalist, who worked as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She co-hosted the Good Day LA morning show from 2011 to 2017 and also featured in films such as The Longest Yard, Flight Club, and Ted 2. She also has a helicopter pilot licence.

In 2016, Lauren launched her own company Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company of its kind. She revealed that when she was young she wanted to be a flight attendant but was rejected because of her weight.

Ms. Sanchez started dating the Amazon boss in 2018. The couple went public with their relationship on July 14, 2019, after Mr. Bezos' divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised.

She was earlier married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell with whom she shares two kids, Ella and Evan. She also shares 22-year-old son Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, reported Page Six.