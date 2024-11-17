Chris Wright: Trump's Energy Secretary Pick Who Is A Climate Change Sceptic

US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Chris Wright, a campaign donor and fossil fuel advocate, as the next Secretary of Energy. Announced on Saturday, the nomination positions Mr Wright, a known climate change sceptic, at the helm of the Department of Energy as the administration sets its sights on “cutting red tape” to boost the nation's energy output.

Donald Trump praised Mr Wright's expertise, saying, “As Secretary of Energy, Chris will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new 'Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.”

Here are some facts on Chris Wright:

Chris Wright is the founder, CEO and Chairman of Liberty Energy, a major energy service provider, focusing on technology and the energy sector, based in Denver.

He grew up in Colorado and has had a long career in the energy industry. He holds an undergraduate degree from MIT and completed graduate work in electrical engineering at UC Berkeley and MIT.

Mr Wright is a strong proponent of oil and gas development, including hydraulic fracturing (fracking), which he views as central to achieving US "energy dominance."

He has publicly said that there is no "climate crisis" and has criticised policies aimed at transitioning away from fossil fuels. He argues that such policies harm economic opportunities and global prosperity. He has also argued that the global climate movement is "collapsing under its own weight," as per the Washington Post.

Chris Wright founded Pinnacle Technologies in 1992, which helped launch commercial shale gas production through fracking. He also served as chairman of Stroud Energy before founding Liberty Resources in 2010.

He is closely tied to the Republican Party and has been a major donor to pro-Trump super PACs and the Republican National Committee. He also co-hosted a fundraising event for Donald Trump at a resort in Montana.

Donald Trump has made a flurry of picks for his cabinet and other high-ranking administration positions following his election victory. The 78-year-old leader will take office in January next year.

