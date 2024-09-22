5 Facts About Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Man Likely To Become Sri Lanka President

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was born on November 24, 1968, in Thambuththegama.
Sri Lanka's Marxist-leaning leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken a commanding lead in the presidential election, winning approximately 53 per cent of the counted votes. According to Sri Lanka's Election Commission, Dissanayake, contesting for the National People's Power alliance, surpassed opposition leader Sajith Premadasa (22 per cent) and President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Here are some facts about Anura Kumara Dissanayake:
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake was born on November 24, 1968, in Thambuththegama, Sri Lanka. His father was a labourer, and his mother was a housewife. He attended local schools and was the first from his college to get admission into University.
- Dissanayake became involved in the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) during his school years and fully engaged in politics during the 1987-1989 JVP insurrection. He initially studied at the University of Peradeniya but left due to threats, later graduating from the University of Kelaniya in 1995 with a degree in physical science.
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake rose through the ranks of the JVP, becoming a key figure in the party's leadership. In 1995, he was appointed National Organiser of the Socialist Students Association and joined the JVP's Central Working Committee. By 1998, he secured a prominent position in the JVP Politburo. During this time, the JVP re-entered mainstream politics under Somawansa Amarasinghe and initially supported Chandrika Kumaratunga's government, though they soon became vocal critics of her administration.
- In 2004, Dissanayake became a cabinet minister in President Chandrika Kumaratunga's government, handling agriculture, livestock, land, and irrigation. However, in 2005, he and other JVP ministers resigned in protest against a joint agreement between the government and the LTTE for tsunami relief coordination.
- Dissanayake became the JVP's leader in 2014, succeeding Somawansa Amarasinghe, and ran as the JVP's presidential candidate in 2019, finishing third with 3 per cent of the votes. He announced another presidential bid for the 2024 elections under the National People's Power (NPP). Known for his critical stance on Sri Lanka's economic policies, Dissanayake has opposed IMF conditions, advocating for renegotiations to reduce taxes like the Pay-As-You-Earn tax and eliminate VAT on essential items. His policies focus on increasing social welfare and supporting businesses through targeted taxation reforms.