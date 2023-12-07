Who Is Amit Patel? All About Indian-American Accused Of Stealing $22 Million From Football Team

The former front-office employee Amit Patel allegedly utilized the funds several items

A Former Jaguars employee has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly racking up more than $22 million. According to court records, Amit Patel has been accused of exploiting the organisation's virtual credit card program, NBC sports reported.

Who is Amit Patel?

Patel's titles during his time with the Jaguars included coordinator, financial planning and analysis, and manager, financial planning and analysis, CBS reported.

What did he steal from Jaguars?

The former front-office employee Amit Patel allegedly utilized the funds to buy two vehicles, a condominium, and a designer watch, among various other items. Additionally, he is alleged to have invested in cryptocurrency, placed bets on online gambling sites, and chartered personal jets.

Although the team's name was not disclosed in the federal filing, the Jaguars have affirmed that Patel is accused of embezzling from the franchise.

Jaguars' Statement

"We can confirm that in February 2023, the team terminated the employment of the individual named in the filing," the team said in a statement, per TheAthletic.com. "Over the past several months we have cooperated fully with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida during their investigation and thank them for their efforts in this case. As was made clear in the charges, this individual was a former manager of financial planning and analysis who took advantage of his trusted position to covertly and intentionally commit significant fraudulent financial activity at the team's expense for personal benefit. This individual had no access to confidential football strategy, personnel or other football information. The team engaged experienced law and accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive independent review, which concluded that no other team employees were involved in or aware of his criminal activity."

The Athletic first reported the news earlier Wednesday evening.

As per information from team media guides, Patel served for a minimum of five complete seasons as a staff member in the Jaguars' finance department, beginning in 2018. Prosecutors contend that by 2019, he assumed the role of the "sole administrator" for the organization's virtual credit card program, granting him the authority to sanction new accounts and initiate alterations to the available credit. Additionally, he was tasked with categorizing virtual credit card transactions in business reports.

From September 2019 until his termination in February 2023, Patel accumulated personal expenses on team accounts by fabricating certain transactions and exaggerating, duplicating, or mischaracterizing others, as outlined in the charging documents, USA Today reported.

Patel faces charges of wire fraud and engaging in an illicit monetary transaction related to the $95,000 watch he bought online last autumn. Opting to be charged by information rather than indictment, he is yet to have his first court date scheduled.