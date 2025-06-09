Who Is Amir Tataloo, Iran's Tattooed Rap Star Now Facing Death Sentence

Iran's Supreme Court has sentenced renowned pop singer Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, popularly known as Tataloo, to death after he was convicted of blasphemy, including insulting the Prophet Mohammed.

Earlier, he was handed a five-year prison sentence on similar charges; however, the case was later reopened following a prosecutor's objection. After the review, the court overturned the previous ruling and issued the death penalty in January this year.

Who Is Amir Hossein Maghsoudloo, aka Tataloo?