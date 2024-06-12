WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu In India. Know Symptoms And Precautions

As per WHO, it usually gets transferred among animals, but it can also infect humans

The World Health Organization (WHO), on Tuesday, confirmed a human case of bird flu in India. Caused by the H9N2 virus, the infection was detected in a four-year-old child in West Bengal, the health body said.

The child has been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital after struggling with persistent severe respiratory issues. This is the second H9N2 bird flu case in India; the first was reported back in 2019.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl on June 7 tested positive for H5N1 bird flu and was admitted to an intensive care unit in Australia. She had recently travelled to India.

Let us learn more about H9N2 Bird Flu:

Whom does it affect?

Bird flu, also called Avian influenza, is caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. As per WHO, it usually gets transferred among animals, but it can also infect humans.

The infection spreads through direct contact with infected animals or indirect contact with contaminated environments. “Depending on the original host, influenza A viruses can be classified as avian influenza, swine influenza, or other types of animal influenza viruses,” says the WHO.

What are its symptoms?

The infection may cause diseases ranging from mild upper respiratory tract infections to more severe diseases. Apart from this, other symptoms of Avian Influenza virus infection include:

Conjunctivitis

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Encephalitis

Encephalopathy

The WHO says that Avian Influenza virus infection can also prove to be fatal.

How to diagnose Avian Influenza virus infection in humans?

Laboratory tests are required to diagnose humans infected with influenza, according to WHO. The health body also periodically updates technical guidance protocols for the detection of zoonotic influenza using molecular methods.

How to avoid contracting the infection?

To prevent contracting the virus, the WHO suggests individuals minimise contact with animals in areas known to be affected by animal influenza viruses, including farms and settings where live animals may be sold or slaughtered.

Maintaining personal and hand hygiene, including washing hands with soap, before and after contact with animals is essential to avoid being infected by the virus.