The WHO said that the vaccine meets its standards for protection against COVID-19. (Representational)

The World Health Organization on Thursday authorised the use of Chinese manufacturer CanSinBIO's Convidecia vaccine against COVID-19.

"The vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19 and... the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh risks," the UN health agency said in a statement.

