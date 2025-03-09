Who Are The Alawites, Why They Are Being Hunted Down And Killed In Syria

With Bashar al-Assad's departure, the fate of Syria's Alawite community remains precarious. Once empowered by the regime, many Alawites now face reprisals from rebel factions and displaced Sunni populations who suffered under Assad's rule. Revenge attacks have already killed over 1,000 people, including hundreds of Alawites, as power dynamics in Syria shift violently. The violence is among the deadliest since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), 745 civilians-mostly shot at close range-were among the dead. Another 125 government security personnel and 148 militants linked to Assad-affiliated armed groups were also killed. The fighting has left large parts of Latakia without electricity and drinking water.

SOHR reported that Syrian security forces executed at least 162 Alawites in "field executions" in Latakia province, a stronghold of Assad, who belongs to the sect. The Syrian Interior Ministry acknowledged "individual violations" along the coast and vowed to take action.

The clashes, which erupted Thursday, are a major challenge to Syria's new rulers, who took power three months ago after removing Assad. The government claims it was responding to attacks from remnants of Assad's forces and downplayed the killings as isolated incidents.

Who Are The Alawites?

The Alawites are a religious minority in Syria, constituting about 12 per cent of the population. Originating from Shia Islam, they have distinct beliefs and rituals. Historically, the Alawites have been concentrated in Syria's coastal regions, especially in Latakia and Tartus provinces.

The Assad family, which ruled Syria for over five decades until December 2024, belongs to the Alawite sect. During their rule, Alawites held significant positions in the military and government, leading to perceptions of preferential treatment.

Why Are They Being Killed?

After Assad's ousting, armed Sunni factions, reportedly loyal to the new government, launched revenge killings against Alawites, further deepening Syria's sectarian divide. This escalation threatens the authority of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the hardline Sunni faction that played a central role in removing Assad from power.

For decades, Alawites formed the backbone of Assad's support base. Now, they are facing deadly reprisals. Eyewitnesses described harrowing scenes in Alawite villages, where gunmen executed civilians, most of them men, either in the streets or at their doorsteps. Homes were looted and torched, forcing thousands to flee to the nearby mountains.

Baniyas, one of the worst-hit towns, has witnessed some of the most brutal attacks. Residents reported seeing bodies strewn on the streets and abandoned on rooftops. In some cases, gunmen prevented locals from collecting the bodies of their neighbours for hours.

Ali Sheha, a 57-year-old resident who fled with his family, described a massacre in his neighborhood, where at least 20 Alawites were killed. Some were executed in their shops, others inside their homes.

"It was very very bad. Bodies were on the streets," Sheha recounted via phone from a nearby town. The gunmen were firing at random people, asking for IDs to check people's sect before killing them, Sheha said.

International Reactions

France has expressed "deep concern" over the ongoing violence, strongly condemning atrocities committed on religious grounds. In a statement on Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry urged Syria's interim government to ensure independent investigations into the mass killings.