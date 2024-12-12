Who Are Alexander Brothers, Real Estate Tycoons Accused Of Sexual Assault

Three brothers from the high-profile Alexander family, known for their influence in luxury real estate, have been arrested in Miami, US, on charges of sexual assault and rape. Twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander, aged 37, and their elder sibling Tal Alexander, 38, are accused of luring, drugging and assaulting numerous women over more than a decade.



Federal prosecutors in New York allege the brothers used their wealth and social standing to exploit women from 2010 to 2021. According to the indictment, they employed “deception, fraud and coercion” to entice victims to social events, often under the pretence of romantic interest.



Who are the Alexander brothers?



Oren and Alon Alexander have long been prominent figures in the high-society circuit, frequently seen at glamorous events in Miami, New York and lavish parties across the Mediterranean. Oren and Tal Alexander manage the Alexander Team, a real estate group that claims to have facilitated sales exceeding $7 billion (around Rs 58,000 crore) in luxury markets such as New York, South Florida and Aspen, Colorado.



The duo has facilitated sales for clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Tommy Hilfiger, billionaire Ken Griffin and ‘Hamilton' producer Sander Jacobs, according to the Los Angeles Times.



Tal and Oren were prominent brokers at Douglas Elliman before launching their venture several years ago, according to Forbes. Their portfolio includes facilitating the sale of a condo in Miami Beach to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2018 for $15.5 million (around Rs 129 crore). They also managed the sale of a mansion in London for $122 million (around Rs 1,012.6 crore).



In 2016, they represented billionaire Leon Black in listing his Miami condo for $18.5 million (around Rs 1,536 crore). Apart from this, in 2019, Tal and Oren sold a $238 million (around Rs 19,800 crore) New York City penthouse to Griffin, marking the most expensive residential sale in US history.



Known for their extravagant lifestyles, a Details magazine feature in 2013 described them as earning “rock-star salaries” and rubbing shoulders with the ultra-wealthy.



The Forbes report said Alon holds an executive role at the family-owned security company, Kent Security.



Tal and Oren Alexander embarked on their real estate journey in New York City in 2008. The brothers cultivated a network of ultra-wealthy clients. Their now-private social media accounts once showcased their attendance at high-profile events and luxury vacations.



Oren Alexander was on the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 real estate list in 2012.