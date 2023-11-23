Amid Reports Of Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak In China, WHO Said This

WHO made request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged China's population to "follow measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illness" amid a reported spike in cases among children in the north of the country.

"WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children," the organisation said in a statement posted on social media.

