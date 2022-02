White House says that Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin could talk by phone on Ukraine crisis.

US President Joe Biden could speak by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the White House said Friday, as tensions spike over the crisis in Ukraine.

"I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin, but I don't have anything to announce for you on that right now," said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

