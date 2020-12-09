White House Proposes New $916 Billion Pandemic Stimulus Plan: US Treasury Chief

Steven Mnuchin said he presented the proposal to Nancy Pelosi in a meeting Tuesday evening (File)

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday unveiled a new $916 billion pandemic aid proposal, aiming to break a months-long deadlock in Congress over additional aid to the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

The proposal, slightly larger than a $908 billion measure unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators last week, would include "money for state and local governments and robust liability protections for businesses, schools and universities," Mnuchin said in a statement, all of which have been key sticking points in the negotiations.

Mnuchin said he presented the proposal to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a meeting Tuesday evening, and also reviewed it with outgoing President Donald Trump.

