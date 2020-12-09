White House Proposes New $916 Billion Pandemic Stimulus Plan: US Treasury Chief

The proposal will include "money for state and local governments and robust liability protections for businesses, schools and universities," Steven Mnuchin said.

White House Proposes New $916 Billion Pandemic Stimulus Plan: US Treasury Chief

Steven Mnuchin said he presented the proposal to Nancy Pelosi in a meeting Tuesday evening (File)

Washington:

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday unveiled a new $916 billion pandemic aid proposal, aiming to break a months-long deadlock in Congress over additional aid to the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

The proposal, slightly larger than a $908 billion measure unveiled by a bipartisan group of senators last week, would include "money for state and local governments and robust liability protections for businesses, schools and universities," Mnuchin said in a statement, all of which have been key sticking points in the negotiations.

Mnuchin said he presented the proposal to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a meeting Tuesday evening, and also reviewed it with outgoing President Donald Trump.

Newsbeep

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
US Treasury Secretary Steven MnuchinPandemic Stimulus AidWhite House

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india