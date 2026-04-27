After Trump Event Shooting, White House To Hold Presidential Security Meet

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles will hold a meeting this week on presidential security after a shooting near a gathering of journalists and administration officials in Washington, a senior White House official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said President Trump and the White House stand by the leadership of the US Secret Service following the shooting outside the hotel ballroom where the White House Correspondents' Association dinner was being held.

Wiles is expected to meet early this week with leaders of the Secret Service and the Homeland Security department to discuss "protocol and practices" for major events involving Trump, the senior official said.

The meeting will examine Saturday's security response and also look at "everything possible" to keep future events safe, the official added.

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