When World Held Its Breath: The Grey Smoke That Shrouded 2005 Pope Election

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88 on April 21. The Vatican announced that he died at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, the guesthouse within the Vatican walls where he had chosen to live since his election in 2013.

As tributes pour in for Pope Francis, some events of past papal transitions once again have started drawing attention. Among them, the 2005 conclave stands out - not just for the election of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger as Pope Benedict XVI, but for a moment of unexpected drama that unfolded above the Sistine Chapel.

A departure from tradition left thousands puzzled, as an ambiguous smoke signal cast confusion over whether a new pope had been chosen.

White smoke rising from the Vatican's chimney signifies the election of a new pope, confirming that the conclave has reached a decision and the pontiff has accepted the role. Black smoke means no pope has been elected -- the ballots are burned, and the smoke indicates that the conclave will continue until a new pope is chosen.

On April 20, 2005, the familiar chimney atop the chapel began emitting smoke around 5:50 pm local time. The crowd, gathered anxiously in St Peter's Square, looked up to decipher its colour - was it black, white or something else altogether? The smoke seemed to emerge as grey, darkening, then lightening again in a breeze that swept it across the Apostolic Palace's stone walls.

The Guardian described it as "intriguingly ambiguous", noting how it added to the suspense and uncertainty already permeating the square.

Normally, the Catholic Church uses white smoke to signal the election of a new pope, and black to indicate that no consensus had been reached. This greyish emission left the crowd - and much of the world - guessing.

Confusion grew. Despite earlier Vatican assurances that bells would confirm a successful election and eliminate any uncertainty, silence reigned for nearly 20 minutes. It was only when Vatican television cameras finally panned to the belfries that a long-awaited cry went up from the square. Slowly, one of the great bells began to toll.

By then, the square was swelling with more people. For Romans, being present at the proclamation of a new pope is not just a religious moment but an experience altogether.

The newly elected pope is formally asked whether he accepts the role and what name he wishes to assume. A document is then drawn up to certify both his acceptance and chosen name. Following this, the cardinals pledge their obedience.

As drizzle began to fall, Cardinal Jorge Arturo Medina Estevez stepped onto the grand balcony of St Peter's Basilica. Framed by crimson drapes, he addressed the crowd saying, "Carissimi fratelli e sorelle," before switching to "Dear brothers and sisters" in several languages.

The cardinal then pronounced the name "Josephum," confirming what many had begun to suspect. The German-born Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Benedict XVI, as he was now to be known, stepped onto the balcony to greet the faithful. He described himself as "a simple, humble labourer in the vineyard of the Lord," a phrase that quickly became iconic. Cheers erupted across the square.