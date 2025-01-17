When Is Donald Trump's Inauguration? Date, Time And Other Key Details

Donald Trump is all set to take the oath of office for his second, non-consecutive, presidential term, which begins on January 20th with his inauguration ceremony. The event will take place at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Date and Time

Donald Trump, 78, who secured an emphatic victory against Kamala Harris in the US presidential election in November last year, will be sworn in as the 47th US President on Monday, January 20. He returns to the White House, replacing Joe Biden, the man who defeated him four years ago.

The 20th Amendment to the US Constitution not only outlines the date on which power transfers from one president to another but also talks about the transition down to the minute.

As per the amendment, President-elect Donald Trump will officially become the President at the stroke of noon on January 20. The inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol will start at noon ET (10:30 PM in India).

Trump's oath ceremony

In recent times, newly elected presidents have been sworn in from the enormous temporary platform on the West Lawn of the US Capitol.

The oath of office is usually administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. On January 20, John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Donald Trump.

At the event, Trump will also deliver his inaugural address, wherein he will lay down his plan for the next four years.

Along with Trump, incoming US Vice President JD Vance will also be sworn in at the inauguration ceremony.

Who all are attending?

The Trump campaign has sent invites to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungary's Viktor Orban and Argentine President Javier Milei among others. Not all of them are attending, AFP reported.

On Friday, China confirmed that Xi Jinping will send Vice President Han Zheng to attend the inauguration ceremony in the US.

Besides them, several tech titans, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg have also been invited. Shou Chew, the head of Chinese social media giant TikTok, is also on the guest list.

Joe Biden, the outgoing US President, will attend the event, despite Trump's refusal to appear at Biden's 2020 swearing-in ceremony.

Former presidents Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama will also be among the attendees.

Over 2,20,000 tickets are being distributed via lawmakers' offices to the public to take part in the January 20 ceremony.

People will also get to watch the ceremony live on large video screens from the National Mall.

Performances

At Trump's swearing-in ceremony, country singer Carrie Underwood has been roped in to sing "America the Beautiful". Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic anthem "God Bless the USA" featured at Trump campaign rallies, will also be there.

On Sunday (January 19), at a pre-inauguration rally, The Village People, whose "Y.M.C.A." featured in Trump's rallies, will perform. The rally will also have performances by Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Country musicians Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts and Gavin DeGraw are scheduled to perform across Trump's three official inaugural balls.