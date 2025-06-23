Advertisement

WhatsApp Banned On US House Of Representatives Devices: Memo

The notice to all House staff said the "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high-risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data

WhatsApp messaging service has been banned on all US House of Representatives devices
WASHINGTON:

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp messaging service has been banned on all US House of Representatives devices, according to a memo sent to House staff on Monday.

The notice to all House staff said the "Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high-risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use."

The memo, from the Chief Administrative Officer, recommended other messaging apps, including Microsoft Corp's Teams platform, Amazon.com's Wickr, Signal, Apple's <AAPL.O> iMessage, and FaceTime.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

