What UK PM Keir Starmer Said In His Resignation Speech: Top Quotes

I know the question being asked now is, who is best charged to take labour forward. The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace.

Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.

I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision. I will ask the Labour National Executive to start the process to ensure a new leader is in place before the next parliament session in September.

I will give my successor the full support knowing that they will inherit a stronger Britain to ensure labour gets a second term. I want to thank all my colleagues for their support.

In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power.

I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago, better prepared for the challenges ahead, and better able to ensure the Labor Party secures a second term in office.