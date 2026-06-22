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What UK PM Keir Starmer Said In His Resignation Speech: Top Quotes

Keir Starmer today pledged his "full and unequivocal support" to the new leader to "ensure an orderly handover of power".

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What UK PM Keir Starmer Said In His Resignation Speech: Top Quotes
UK PM Keir Starmer announced his resignation.

Keir Starmer today announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and the Leader of the Labour Party, setting out a timetable for his successor to be elected in the coming weeks and be in place by September.

Here are the Top Quotes from Keir Starmer's resignation speech

  • I know the question being asked now is, who is best charged to take labour forward. The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace.

  • Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party.

  • I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision. I will ask the Labour National Executive to start the process to ensure a new leader is in place before the next parliament session in September.

  • I will give my successor the full support knowing that they will inherit a stronger Britain to ensure labour gets a second term. I want to thank all my colleagues for their support.

  • In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as Prime Minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power.

  • I will also give my successor my full and unequivocal support, knowing that they will inherit a Britain that is far stronger and fairer than the one I inherited two years ago, better prepared for the challenges ahead, and better able to ensure the Labor Party secures a second term in office.

  • When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife Vic. And being the best dad I can to my beautiful children who are my pride and joy.


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