When Their Flight Got Cancelled, 13 Strangers Decided To Do This

When a flight was cancelled, a large group of strangers boarded a minivan

What should a person do if his scheduled flight is cancelled, he needs to be somewhere early in the morning, and there are no other flights available? Maybe the person will try to find another mode of transportation. However, if many passengers on the same cancelled flight take the same mode of transportation to their destination, the journey will be interesting.

This is what happened on December 4 at Orlando International Airport in Florida, when thirteen strangers hired a minivan to reach their destination, because their evening Frontier Airlines flight to Knoxville, Tennessee, was scrapped and they all needed to be there the next morning.

Though the idea was a little unusual, due to the needs of the people, it turned out to be the only solution they were left with.

"When they first told me, I looked at them like they were crazy. I'm like, 'You want to get into this big van with a bunch of random strangers?" Mikayla, one of the passengers, told CNN Travel.

The journey became interesting content for social media users because one of the passengers on board made a video of the journey and posted it on TikTok. Another passenger, Michelle Miller, was a social media influencer known as @thefarmbabe, and she also shared her views on the journey on Twitter and Instagram.

As the group waited for the van, Alanah Story, a twentysomething college graduate who works in media, began filming for her TikTok, according to CNN.

Alanah asked the stranded passengers to introduce themselves and explain how they'd ended up stranded, as well as why they were renting a van with a bunch of strangers to drive across the country.

"If I thought this was crazy, I knew other people might think the same. And so I just figured, this is a very unique bunch of people, we're all very different. So I don't know, maybe other people would want to see it too, because things like this just don't happen on the regular," she was quoted as saying to CNN Travel.