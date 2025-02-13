What The Indian Diaspora Expects From The PM Modi-Trump Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently arrived in Washington, D.C. for a highly anticipated two-day visit to the United States. This significant trip marks his first visit to the U.S. since Donald Trump's inauguration. Upon landing, Mr Modi was warmly greeted by members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered outside the Blair House to catch a glimpse of the Indian leader.

The excitement was palpable, with one young fan even donning a special "Made in India" dress to meet Mr Modi. The Indian diaspora in the U.S. is eager to see Mr Modi address pressing issues affecting their community, particularly those related to immigration. Many Indians in the U.S. are concerned about the renewal of work visas, since the possible termination of automatic work visa extensions may make it harder for skilled Indian workers to preserve legal status and continue employment.

In light of the ongoing tariff hike and illegal migrant issues, Mr Modi's visit is seen as crucial in addressing these concerns. NDTV spoke with members of the Indian diaspora in the U.S. to gather their thoughts on what they expect from Mr Modi's visit. The community's expectations are high, with many hoping for clarity on immigration policies and stronger ties between India and the U.S.

During his visit, Mr Modi is expected to engage in discussions with U.S. leaders on a range of topics, including trade, defense, investment and technology. The visit is seen as an opportunity for India and the U.S. to deepen their cooperation and address common challenges. As Mr Modi navigates these complex issues, the Indian diaspora in the U.S. will be watching closely, hoping for positive outcomes that will benefit their community and strengthen ties between the two nations.