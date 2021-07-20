What Richard Branson Said After Jeff Bezos' Space Flight

Richard Branson had made the trip on July 11, reaching an altitude of 50 miles. (File)

British billionaire Richard Branson, who soared miles above the earth in his Virgin Galactic rocket plane earlier this month, congratulated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos after his first trip to the space on Tuesday.

Bezos, world's wealthiest man, undertook Blue Origin's first human mission on Sunday, spending a few minutes in the space, which is being seen as a key moment in the space tourism industry for the super-rich.

“Well done @blueorigin, @jeffbezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver. Impressive! Very best to all the crew from me and all the team at @virgingalactic,” said Branson on Twitter.

Blue Origin's New Shephard capsule, carrying a crew of four including Bezos, breached the boundary of space as it reached an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) on Sunday.

Branson, who founded Virgin Galactic, had made the trip on July 11, reaching an altitude of 50 miles.