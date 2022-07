Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said former premier Shinzo Abe is in a "very grave condition" after being shot on Friday.

"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said. "It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

