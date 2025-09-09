"What Is Trump Hiding?" Democrats Question Signed Birthday Note To Epstein

US President Donald Trump is facing criticism after a lewd note allegedly written by him to serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 surfaced online. The note became the talk of the town as it referenced a "wonderful secret" the two men supposedly shared.

Democratic lawmakers released the note on Monday, shortly after Trump publicly denied its existence. The note was written inside the outline of a nude woman. It was allegedly part of a book of letters compiled by Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, for his 50th birthday.

In the note, "Trump" and "Epstein" exchange a short, cryptic conversation. They talk about having things in common, call themselves enigmas, and end with Trump wishing Epstein a happy birthday, adding that "every day be another wonderful secret."

What “wonderful secret” is Donald J. Trump hiding? Is this why he hasn't released the files? https://t.co/C1TmOg1qWe — Rep. Melanie Stansbury (@Rep_Stansbury) September 8, 2025

Democrats posted the note on social media platform X, saying it was disturbing and showed why Trump's links to Epstein needed to be looked at more closely. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are demanding that Epstein's entire birthday book and all related files be made public.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called the note "disgusting" and demanded full transparency and accountability.

"The rich and powerful think the rules don't apply to them. That's about to change," she wrote, adding, "This disgusting exchange in Epstein's book shows exactly why we need full transparency and accountability-no matter how high up it goes, or who it incriminates."

The rich and powerful think the rules don't apply to them. That's about to change.



This disgusting exchange in Epstein's book shows exactly why we need full transparency and accountability—no matter how high up it goes, or who it incriminates. https://t.co/Fk8Q4D0QAZ — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) September 8, 2025

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett argued that if Trump worked so hard to hide something as small as a doodle and a secret note, he might be hiding bigger things, too, and said all of Epstein's files should be made public.

"Trump swore up & down he never signed Epstein's 'birthday book'. Called it fake. Even sued the WSJ for reporting it. Now the evidence tells a different story. And if he went this far to cover up a doodle and a 'secret' message, what else is he hiding?" she wrote.

"It's time to release the full, unredacted Epstein files. The survivors deserve justice, and the American people deserve the truth," she added.

Trump swore up & down he never signed Epstein's “birthday book.” Called it fake. Even sued the WSJ for reporting it.



Now the evidence tells a different story. And if he went this far to cover up a doodle and a “secret” message, what else is he hiding?



It's time to release the… https://t.co/zoqbb2W10V — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) September 8, 2025

Shontel Brown, Ohio's Congressiona District, pointed out that Trump claimed the note didn't exist, and asked what else he might be lying about. She mentioned that wealthy and powerful people shouldn't be protected from being held responsible for their actions.

"Trump said this note doesn't exist. What else is he lying about? The rich, powerful, and connected should not be shielded from being held accountable," she wrote on X.

Trump said this note doesn't exist. What else is he lying about? @OversightDems demanded the birthday book and are fighting for ALL the Epstein Files to be released.



The rich, powerful, and connected should not be shielded from being held accountable. https://t.co/Uzf8YcC1Hd — Rep. Shontel Brown (@RepShontelBrown) September 8, 2025

Earlier in July, Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its parent company, News Corp, following the newspaper's report about a 2003 birthday letter allegedly sent by Trump to Epstein.

Epstein was facing serious criminal charges, including sex trafficking of underage girls, who were allegedly forced to give him massages. Epstein died in 2019 in a New York jail, where he was awaiting trial.