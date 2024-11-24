What Is 'Sledging', A Toxic Dating Trend That Gen Z Should Look Out For This Winter

As we approach Christmas, the cold weather brings along the rise of a peculiar dating trend: "sledging". Sledging refers to Gen Z singletons intentionally dragging someone along through the winter season, delaying a breakup to avoid being single during the coldest months of the year.

This "cuffing season" has always been about finding a relationship for the winter, but in this case, it's not about genuine connection. Instead, "sledgers" continue to date someone even though they aren't romantically interested, simply to avoid being alone during the chilly season.

Claire Rénier, a romance expert from the dating app Happn, warned Gen Z about this toxic dating trend, reported the New York Post. He added, “Gen Z should look out for signs that they're being ‘sledged. This can be toxic and a red flag. It plays with people's emotions and fosters short-term satisfaction.”

According to a survey conducted by Happn involving over 600 daters, 15% of Zoomers routinely string along their seasonal partners for sex, companionship, or to avoid those annoying "Why are you still single?" questions from nosy family members during the holiday season, the report added.

A shocking 25% of sledgers decide to end their relationship after Christmas as early as August, while 75% decide to do so in November.

What is the main reason for "sledging" someone during the winter season? 50% of sledgers stated that they wanted a companion to cuddle with in the winter, while 60% said that they wanted a partner with whom they could have sex. 40% claimed they wanted to avoid feeling lonely.

“People shouldn't be treated this way in what should be a loving and trusting relationship,” said Claire Renier. “Young people should find more authentic connections with people with shared locations and hobbies. This way they can find partners that are genuinely interested in them, and sustain a relationship to last beyond just the winter.”