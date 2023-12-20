Mouse fever can be contracted through direct contact with germs.

A recent report from Ukraine's Defence Intelligence brings alarming news of an outbreak of "mouse fever" among many units of the Russian army on the Kupyansk Front. The Defence Intelligence points out that commanders are turning a blind eye to the soldiers' complaints, making the situation worse.

The Origin of Mouse Fever

The name "mouse fever" comes from its transmission through rodents, posing significant challenges for the troops.

Ways of Contracting Mouse Fever

Mouse fever can be contracted through direct contact with germs, inhaling dust from mouse droppings, or consuming contaminated food.

Symptoms of Mouse Fever

The symptoms of mouse fever include severe headaches, high fever, rashes, redness, low blood pressure, bleeding in the eyes, nausea, and frequent vomiting. The disease affects the kidneys, and those infected also experience intense lower back pain and difficulties in urination.

The heart of the matter lies in the dissatisfaction brewing among the ranks of the Russian occupying army, primarily stemming from the inadequate provision of winter clothing and an absolute lack of medical care. This has led to a surge in cases of "mouse fever" in the Kupyansk direction. (Kupyansk is a vital logistical centre that played a critical role in facilitating the supply of provisions and ammunition to the enemy army during the previous occupation.)

The Defence Intelligence team is stressing that Russian army personnel's complaints about the fever have been dismissed by the command, labelling them as attempts to avoid participating in hostilities. Compounding the issue is the fact that, in its early stages, mouse fever resembles a common flu, leading to delayed recognition. The fallout from this outbreak is big. The Defence Intelligence press centre is saying that the illness has seriously brought down the fighting ability of the Russian forces and are calling them "Russian rats."

This comes after a cholera outbreak in June when Russian troops in the Kherson region and Crimea got sick because of a blast at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Sadly, some Russian soldiers lost their lives, showing just how tough things are for the military in the area.