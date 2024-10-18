What Is Aerobraking That A Secretive US Spacecraft Will Perform In Earth's Orbit

A highly secretive US spacecraft is set to embark on a series of innovative flight manoeuvres in Earth's orbit. The spacecraft, the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-7), is an experimental space plane operated by the United States Space Force (USSF). While the full scope of its mission remains classified, the X-37B has garnered significant attention for its cutting-edge capabilities.

In a release, the US Space Force said that the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV-7) is set to carry aerobraking, which will allow it to adjust its orbit around Earth and safely discard its service module in line with international guidelines for managing space debris. Since December 28, 2023, the US Space Force, with the support of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, has been conducting radiation impact studies and trialling Space Domain Awareness technologies while in a highly elliptical orbit.

Aerobraking involves the spacecraft making multiple passes through Earth's atmosphere, using the atmospheric drag to alter its orbit while conserving fuel. Once this manoeuvre is successfully completed, the X-37B will continue its testing and experimental missions. After fulfilling its objectives, the vehicle will de-orbit and return to Earth safely.

Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, said, “This novel and efficient series of manoeuvres demonstrates the Space Force's commitment to achieving groundbreaking innovation as it conducts national security missions in space.”

This marks the first time the US Space Force and the X-37B will attempt the dynamic aerobraking manoeuvre, building on the success of six previous missions where the space plane has operated safely, according to the release.

An official illustration of the spacecraft unveiled last year hinted at its potential, depicting the futuristic vehicle intercepting a hostile satellite attempting to disable a friendly satellite, suggesting its role in space defence operations, stated a report in the New York Post.



Another report in Live Science stated that X-37B, a covert, remotely operated spacecraft developed by Boeing, is designed for undisclosed missions under the direction of the US Department of Defense (DOD). While its specific operations remain classified, Live Science said that the spacecraft has previously been used to study the impact of solar radiation on seeds.