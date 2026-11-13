The History Of Honeytrap And How Spies Turn Love Into A Weapon

A relationship can be built on attraction, affection and trust. In the world of espionage, however, those same emotions can be put to a very different use. A dinner invitation, a chance meeting at a party or a seemingly innocent online conversation can sometimes be the beginning of an intelligence operation. The target may believe they are getting to know someone. The other person may have an entirely different agenda. This is the idea behind a honeytrap, an espionage tactic in which romantic or sexual attraction is used to get close to someone, win their confidence and, eventually, extract information or gain leverage over them.

The controversy surrounding Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has brought the practice back into the news. Reports about his relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence have raised questions about whether personal relationships can become a route into the closely guarded world of technology and national security.

READ | 'I'm A Piece Of Sh*t': Inside Jensen Huang's Final Hours As Nvidia CEO

Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife. But the suggestion that he was deliberately targeted in an intelligence operation remains an allegation, not an established fact. China has rejected the accusations, while Nvidia has said there is no reason to believe its secrets or national security information were compromised.

The idea of using intimacy to get information is hardly new. Long before social media, smartphones and the global AI race, intelligence agencies had discovered that a person's personal life could sometimes reveal more than months of surveillance.

Where Did The Term Honeytrap Come From?

The imagery is straightforward: Honey attracts, the trap ensnares. The word 'honeypot' has existed in English for centuries, originally referring to a container of honey and later acquiring the figurative meaning of something attractive that draws people towards it.

In Pics | Women spies: The infamous stories

Its association with espionage developed much later. British spy novelist John le Carre helped popularise the expression through his 1974 novel Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

In intelligence circles, honeytrapping became associated with the deliberate use of attraction, intimacy and emotional manipulation to compromise an individual.

The tactic is not restricted to women targeting men. Male operatives have also been deployed to cultivate relationships with women who hold positions of influence or have access to classified information.

Mata Hari: The Spy Who Became The Face Of Seduction

Few names have become as closely associated with seduction and spying as Mata Hari.

Born Margaretha Geertruida Zelle in the Dutch East Indies, she found fame as an exotic dancer in Paris in the years before World War I. Her performances attracted wealthy admirers, military officers and influential men. She moved comfortably through European high society, a world in which access and connections could be valuable commodities.

When war broke out, her associations began attracting attention from intelligence agencies. French authorities accused her of passing information to Germany, alleging that she had used her relationships with military officers to gather secrets.

Mata Hari was arrested, tried by a military court and executed by firing squad in October 1917.

World War II: When Seduction Became An Intelligence Operation

Betty Pack worked for the British intelligence

Photo Credit: X/@archeohistories

By the time Second World War broke out, the use of romantic and sexual relationships to obtain intelligence had become a more organised tool of espionage.

One example was Amy Elizabeth Thorpe, an American-born operative who worked for British intelligence under the name Betty Pack. She used her social connections and relationships with diplomatic figures to gain access to sensitive information.

During the war, she helped obtain French naval code materials from the Vichy regime, which was collaborating with Nazi Germany. The information was useful to Allied intelligence ahead of the invasion of North Africa in 1942.

The Cold War And The Rise Of Romeo Spies

Markus Wolf started a programme that created Romeo spies.

Photo Credit: X/@archeohistories

If World War II demonstrated the usefulness of seduction in intelligence gathering, the Cold War turned it into a systematic strategy.

One of its most prominent practitioners was Markus Wolf, the head of East Germany's foreign intelligence service, the HVA, which operated under the Ministry for State Security, better known as the Stasi.

In the 1950s, Wolf developed a programme that deployed male agents to establish relationships with women working in West Germany's government departments, ministries and intelligence establishments.

They became known as Romeo spies.

The strategy took advantage of the post-war demographic imbalance in Germany. With a large number of men killed during the Second World War, many women had entered professional life and occupied positions that gave them access to government correspondence, political discussions and classified material.

The agents were trained to appear charming, educated and attentive. They would identify women with access to sensitive information, establish romantic relationships and gradually build emotional dependence.

Some relationships lasted years. The agents could eventually persuade their partners to share documents or information, sometimes presenting it as something necessary for their future together.

The Stasi also used female operatives against Western diplomats and businessmen. In some cases, the objective was to obtain compromising photographs or other material that could be used to blackmail targets.

The Profumo Affair: When Sex And Espionage Collided In British Politics

John Profumo caused Britain's most consequential political scandals.

Photo Credit: X/@FXMC1957

One of Britain's most consequential political scandals of the 20th century brought the worlds of sex, politics and espionage together.

In 1961, John Profumo, Britain's Secretary of State for War, began an affair with Christine Keeler, a young model who was also involved with Yevgeny Ivanov, a Soviet naval attache.

The overlapping relationships raised serious security concerns. Profumo had access to sensitive government information at a time when the Cold War was intensifying and Britain and the Soviet Union were strategic adversaries.

When the affair became public in 1963, Profumo initially denied any impropriety in the House of Commons. He eventually admitted that he had lied and resigned from the government.

The scandal severely damaged the Conservative government of Harold Macmillan, who resigned in 1963 citing ill health. Was Keeler deliberately deployed as a Soviet honeytrap? That claim became a major part of the public narrative, but conclusive evidence that she had been instructed to extract secrets from Profumo never emerged.

From Hotel Rooms To Social Media: The Digital Evolution

As technology progressed, the internet changed the way honeytraps are set up. In the past, an operative approached a target at a diplomatic reception, business gathering or social event. Today, the first contact could be a LinkedIn connection request, an Instagram message or an introduction through a professional networking platform.

Fake identities, fabricated photographs and carefully constructed online profiles can help operatives establish contact without revealing their intentions.

The process can also be gradual. An individual may spend months cultivating a relationship, learning about a target's personal life, professional responsibilities and vulnerabilities before attempting to obtain information.

There is another dimension to modern honeytrapping: Intimate images and conversations can be collected digitally and subsequently used for blackmail.

Jensen Huang Controversy: Old Espionage Tactic, New Target

Jensen Huang and the slleged spy, Alice Huang.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, became one of the most influential figures in the artificial intelligence industry. Nvidia's processors are central to the development of advanced AI systems, making the company strategically important to the United States and its competition with China.

The controversy centres on his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company that had a business relationship with Nvidia. According to reports, US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of gathering information for Beijing. Her association with Jensen Huang reportedly attracted scrutiny amid investigations into whether advanced Nvidia chips were being diverted to Chinese companies in violation of US export restrictions.

The allegations raised questions about whether a personal relationship could have provided an avenue for foreign intelligence to approach someone with access to sensitive commercial and strategic information.

READ | Jensen Huang's 3rd Affair Surfaces Hours After His Exit As Nvidia CEO

However, these allegations involving Alice Huang have not established that Jensen Huang was deliberately targeted in a honeytrap operation. Nor has publicly available evidence established that confidential information was passed to Chinese intelligence.

But the episode has revived a question that intelligence agencies have grappled with for decades: How vulnerable can even the most powerful people become when their professional and personal lives intersect?

For intelligence agencies, access to a person can sometimes be as valuable as access to a computer system or a classified document. A relationship can open doors that conventional surveillance cannot. And the person being approached may not even realise that the relationship has another purpose.