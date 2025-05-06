What India And Pakistan Have Done To Hurt Each Other Since Kashmir Terror Attack

INDIA'S WARNING - After one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in decades, India has taken a slew of measures, mostly diplomatic and administrative so far. New Delhi has also pledged to "hunt down" terrorists and their backers to the "ends of the Earth" and punish them "beyond imagination", suggesting a likely covert, kinetic, or military response to follow at a "time and place of choosing".



To this, Pakistan, which has been practicing "cross-border terror" and has a history of financing and fostering terrorists in the country, as well as regions under its illegal occupation, has responded with whatever Islamabad and Rawalpindi (military headquarters) could muster up.



The terror attack in Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed after being asked to prove their allegiance to Islam, came days after an inflammatory and communal speech by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. The terror attack was claimed by The Resistance Front, a shadow arm of the globally banned Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT.

WATER - India's first announcement after the attack with stern diplomatic measures against Pakistan was to put the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in "abeyance" till such time that "Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism." India's decision to suspend the over six-decade-old water-sharing treaty, which has survived three wars - 1965, 1971, and 1999 - reflects the depths of New Delhi's frustration with Islamabad over Pakistan's use of terrorism as an "instrument of state policy". Under the agreement, waters of the Indus river and its tributaries - Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum are to be shared between India and Pakistan, wherein water from the eastern three rivers would be used by India, while waters of the western three rivers would be shared with Pakistan. Technically, India being the upper riparian State, has rights over all six rivers, but on friendly terms, India had agreed to share the waters with Pakistan, where the natural resource is scarce. That is now put on hold indefinitely. Pakistan, which is heavily dependent on the water for its hydropower and irrigation, has said any attempt to stop or divert its flow will be considered an "act of war".

TRAVEL - LAND - India and Pakistan are divided along the International Border (IB). India is also separated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by the Line of Control or LoC. After the terror attack in Pahalgam, India had announced that it would close all posts on the International Border, which includes the Attari-Wagah border. Pakistan responded with a similar announcement. India also ordered all Pakistani nationals to return via the check-post within a specified time. Pakistan did the same. Bus and train services were already stopped years ago, and hence the status quo remains. AIR - In its response, Pakistan had announced that it is closing its airspace to all flights owned, leased, or operated by Indian carriers. India reciprocated the move. The current ban for airlines is till May 24, but may likely be extended by both countries closer to the date. SEA - Both nations have also barred all ships bearing the other's flag from visiting their ports, and said that their own ships will no longer visit the other's ports. With this, all modes of travel to either nation has been blocked by the other.

VISAS - India has also cancelled almost all visas issued to Pakistanis and have set a deadline for them to return to their country. This includes medical visas for patients undergoing treatment in India. Both nations have also ended all visas issued to each other under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme or SVES. These were issued to diplomats, artistes, actors, sports persons, among select other categories of individuals.

DIPLOMACY - India had ordered the expulsion of several Pakistan High Commission staff, including the defence advisers and attaches stationed there, declaring them "persona non grata" and giving them a one-week deadline to leave the country. India also announced that it will be withdrawing its own defence - navy, air advisers from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. "These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled with immediate effect," New Delhi said, adding that the support staff of the service advisers will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions "with immediate effect". India also said that "The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025." Left with no other option, Pakistan responded with an identical announcement. Islamabad also said that "Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance" - an announcement that has the potential to backfire on Pakistan as the Simla Agreement is the pact that gives the Line of Control its meaning.

TRADE - In its announcement, Islamabad had said, "All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith." With negligible imports - of less than 0.5 million dollars last year - India has chosen not to respond to this as it makes no impact on New Delhi.

POSTAL SERVICE - India has indefinitely suspended all forms of traditional communication with Pakistan. All categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes are now banned.

FINANCIAL MEASURES - Cash-strapped Pakistan's economy almost-entirely depends on loans from international financial institutions and other nations that bail it out from time to time. India is now looking at terror-financing watchdog FATF to impose strict sanctions against Pakistan, possibly blacklisting the nation. New Delhi has also asked the International Monetary Fund to review its loans to Pakistan, whose recent borrowings from the global lender include a $7 billion loan secured in September, followed by a $1.3 billion climate resilience loan in March. Pakistan can, in no way, counter this.

SPORTS - India has already banned direct sporting ties with Pakistan for several years now and Pakistani athletes cannot take part in any domestic leagues in India, like the IPL. India has also told its athletes not to travel to Pakistan or take part in any sporting event in that nation due to security concerns. Besides cricket, this applies to all other sports too. After the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India's Olympic javelin gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra has rescinded his invitation to Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem to attend his meet in Bengaluru this month. "It is completely out of the question" after the Kashmir attack, Mr Chopra said. He had earlier invited Paris Olympics champion Nadeem to the meet - titled Neeraj Chopra Classic - which will bring the world's top throwers together from May 24.